New Strong Buy Stocks for July 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This provider of alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. price-consensus-chart | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote
Southwestern Energy Company (SWN - Free Report) : This independent energy company whose wholly-owned subsidiaries are engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production, natural gas gathering and marketing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Southwestern Energy Company Price and Consensus
Southwestern Energy Company price-consensus-chart | Southwestern Energy Company Quote
TFI International Inc. (TFII - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
TFI International Inc. Price and Consensus
TFI International Inc. price-consensus-chart | TFI International Inc. Quote
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Raymond James Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Raymond James Financial, Inc. Quote
CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a commercial real estate services and investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
CBRE Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CBRE Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.