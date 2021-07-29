Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This provider of alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN - Free Report) : This independent energy company whose wholly-owned subsidiaries are engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production, natural gas gathering and marketing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

TFI International Inc. (TFII - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a commercial real estate services and investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

