Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of residential real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

 

Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.17, compared with 22.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Sonic Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI - Free Report) : This provider of various traditional community banking services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Citizens Community Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.08, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This metals service center company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 34% over the last 60 days.

 

Reliance Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.34, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


