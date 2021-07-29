We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:
Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of residential real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 17% over the last 60 days.
Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
Realogy Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote
Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.17, compared with 22.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Realogy Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Realogy Holdings Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote
Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sonic Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote
Sonic Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Sonic Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Sonic Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI - Free Report) : This provider of various traditional community banking services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Citizens Community Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.08, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This metals service center company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 34% over the last 60 days.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. price-consensus-chart | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote
Reliance Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.34, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. PE Ratio (TTM)
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote
