New Strong Buy Stocks for July 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) : This provider of professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This provider of materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in mining and extracting crude oil from the vast oil sands deposits of northern Alberta has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY - Free Report) : This casino entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.