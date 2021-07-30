Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:

BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) : This resources company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.36%.

 

Fanhua Inc. (FANH - Free Report) : This provider of financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.40%.

 

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY - Free Report) : This holding company for Cathay Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.25%, compared with the industry average of 1.80%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.13%.

 

City Holding Company (CHCO - Free Report) : This holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.05%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.

 

