Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:
BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) : This resources company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.36%.
Fanhua Inc. (FANH - Free Report) : This provider of financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.40%.
Cathay General Bancorp (CATY - Free Report) : This holding company for Cathay Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.25%, compared with the industry average of 1.80%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.13%.
City Holding Company (CHCO - Free Report) : This holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.05%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.
