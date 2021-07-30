In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI - Free Report) : This company that provides staffing and risk consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.
Robert Half International’s shares gained 9.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Apple’s shares gained 6.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Chubb Limited (CB - Free Report) : This property and casualty insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Chubb’s shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.
Ally Financial’s shares gained 4.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
