Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI - Free Report) : This company that provides staffing and risk consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Robert Half International’s shares gained 9.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Apple’s shares gained 6.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Chubb Limited (CB - Free Report) : This property and casualty insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Chubb’s shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Ally Financial’s shares gained 4.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

