New Strong Buy Stocks for August 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This operator of food and drug retail stores in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This designer, developer, constructor and marketer of single-family attached and detached homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wires and cables has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This provider of executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


