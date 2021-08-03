We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) : This operator of food and drug retail stores in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Albertsons Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This designer, developer, constructor and marketer of single-family attached and detached homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus
Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wires and cables has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus
Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This provider of executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Quote
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus
Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.