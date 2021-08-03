Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

MaxLinear’s shares gained 14.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of nearly 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Saia, Inc. (SAIA - Free Report) : This leading multi-regional less-than-truckload carrier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Saia’s shares gained 6.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG - Free Report) : This investment firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Carlyle Group’s shares gained 5.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Janus Henderson’s shares gained 5.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Published in

finance semiconductor