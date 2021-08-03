In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:
MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
MaxLinear, Inc Price and Consensus
MaxLinear, Inc price-consensus-chart | MaxLinear, Inc Quote
MaxLinear’s shares gained 14.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of nearly 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MaxLinear, Inc Price
MaxLinear, Inc price | MaxLinear, Inc Quote
Saia, Inc. (SAIA - Free Report) : This leading multi-regional less-than-truckload carrier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Saia, Inc. Price and Consensus
Saia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Saia, Inc. Quote
Saia’s shares gained 6.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Saia, Inc. Price
Saia, Inc. price | Saia, Inc. Quote
The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG - Free Report) : This investment firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
Carlyle Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Carlyle Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carlyle Group Inc. Quote
Carlyle Group’s shares gained 5.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Carlyle Group Inc. Price
Carlyle Group Inc. price | Carlyle Group Inc. Quote
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus
Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
Janus Henderson’s shares gained 5.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Janus Henderson Group plc Price
Janus Henderson Group plc price | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
