Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote
Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.62, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This banking and financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.6% over the last 60 days.
Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus
Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote
Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Financial Institutions, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Financial Institutions, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote
ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer, school, technology, and office products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7% over the last 60 days.
ACCO Brands Corporation Price and Consensus
ACCO Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | ACCO Brands Corporation Quote
ACCO Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.28, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
ACCO Brands Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
ACCO Brands Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | ACCO Brands Corporation Quote
GMS Inc. (GMS - Free Report) : This distributor of wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.6% over the last 60 days.
GMS Inc. Price and Consensus
GMS Inc. price-consensus-chart | GMS Inc. Quote
GMS has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.96, compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
GMS Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
GMS Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | GMS Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.