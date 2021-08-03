Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.62, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This banking and financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer, school, technology, and office products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7% over the last 60 days.

 

ACCO Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.28, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

GMS Inc. (GMS - Free Report) : This distributor of wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.6% over the last 60 days.

 

GMS has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.96, compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

