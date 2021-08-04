Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This company that provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.1% over the last 60 days.

 

360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.60, compared with 63.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Ally Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.49, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company that constructs and sells a variety of new homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.5% over the last 60 days.

 

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.09, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


