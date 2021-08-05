Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC - Free Report) : This provider of inpatient rehabilitation as well as home-based care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.6% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI - Free Report) : This manufacturer of printed circuit board, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This supplier of broadband and power management integrated circuits and standard semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.

