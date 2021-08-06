In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures building materials and engineered wood products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.27, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company that constructs and sells a variety of new homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.5% over the last 60 days.
KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.76, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.56, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This material science company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.1% over the last 60 days.
Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.30, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.