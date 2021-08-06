Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures building materials and engineered wood products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.27, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company that constructs and sells a variety of new homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.5% over the last 60 days.

 

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.76, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.56, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This material science company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.30, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

