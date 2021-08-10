We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) : This designer, distributor and retailer of branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Capri Holdings Limited
Capri Holdings Limited
Daseke, Inc. (DSKE - Free Report) : This provider of fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Daseke, Inc.
Daseke, Inc.
GMS Inc. (GMS - Free Report) : This distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.
GMS Inc.
GMS Inc.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL - Free Report) : This provider of real estate and investment management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
The Mosaic Company (MOS - Free Report) : This producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and globally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.
The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.