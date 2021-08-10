Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) : This designer, distributor and retailer of branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Daseke, Inc. (DSKE - Free Report) : This provider of fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GMS Inc. (GMS - Free Report) : This distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL - Free Report) : This provider of real estate and investment management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

The Mosaic Company (MOS - Free Report) : This producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and globally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


