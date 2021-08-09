Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

Daseke, Inc. (DSKE - Free Report) : This transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Daseke’s shares gained 33.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL - Free Report) : This leading, global professional services and investment management firm specializing in real estate has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Jones Lang LaSalle’s shares gained 29.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Byline Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Byline Bancorp’s shares gained 13.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This holding company for Hanmi Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Hanmi Financial’s shares gained 4.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

