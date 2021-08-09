In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:
Daseke, Inc. (DSKE - Free Report) : This transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Daseke’s shares gained 33.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL - Free Report) : This leading, global professional services and investment management firm specializing in real estate has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.
Jones Lang LaSalle’s shares gained 29.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Byline Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Byline Bancorp’s shares gained 13.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This holding company for Hanmi Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
Hanmi Financial’s shares gained 4.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
