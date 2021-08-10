Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This digital consumer finance platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.1% over the last 60 days.

 

360 DigiTech, Inc. Price and Consensus

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

360 DigiTech, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Quote

 

360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.38, compared with 65.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

360 DigiTech, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

360 DigiTech, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Quote

 

The Mosaic Company (MOS - Free Report) : This producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.9% over the last 60 days.

 

The Mosaic Company Price and Consensus

The Mosaic Company Price and Consensus

The Mosaic Company price-consensus-chart | The Mosaic Company Quote

 

Mosaic Co. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.23, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

The Mosaic Company PE Ratio (TTM)

The Mosaic Company PE Ratio (TTM)

The Mosaic Company pe-ratio-ttm | The Mosaic Company Quote

 

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR - Free Report) : This designer, engineer, manufacturer, marketer, and installer of external building products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 88.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Quote

 

Cornerstone Building Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.95, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Quote

 

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This provider of business banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Hanmi Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Hanmi Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Hanmi Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote

 

Hanmi Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.98, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Hanmi Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Hanmi Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Hanmi Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Hanmi Financial Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Mosaic Company (MOS) - free report >>

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) - free report >>

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) - free report >>

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance