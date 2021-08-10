We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This digital consumer finance platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.1% over the last 60 days.
360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.38, compared with 65.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Mosaic Company (MOS - Free Report) : This producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.9% over the last 60 days.
Mosaic Co. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.23, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR - Free Report) : This designer, engineer, manufacturer, marketer, and installer of external building products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 88.6% over the last 60 days.
Cornerstone Building Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.95, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This provider of business banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.8% over the last 60 days.
Hanmi Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.98, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
