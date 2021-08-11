We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This material science company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.40, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.3% over the last 60 days.
Ally Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Business Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.2% over the last 60 days.
First Business Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.34, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Community Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
