Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This material science company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

 

Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.40, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Dow Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dow Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dow Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dow Inc. Quote

 

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Ally Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Ally Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Ally Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ally Financial Inc. Quote

 

Ally Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Ally Financial Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ally Financial Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ally Financial Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ally Financial Inc. Quote

 

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Business Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.2% over the last 60 days.

 

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Business Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote

 

First Business Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.34, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

First Business Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote

 

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.7% over the last 60 days.

 

The Community Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

The Community Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

The Community Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Community Financial Corporation Quote

 

Community Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

The Community Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The Community Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The Community Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | The Community Financial Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dow Inc. (DOW) - free report >>

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) - free report >>

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) - free report >>

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) - free report >>

Published in

finance