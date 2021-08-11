Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

 

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79, compared with 17.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

 

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI - Free Report) : This provider of various traditional community banking services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

Citizens Community Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.60, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG - Free Report) : This provides of a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Chemung Financial Corp Price and Consensus

Chemung Financial Corp Price and Consensus

Chemung Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | Chemung Financial Corp Quote

 

Chemung Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.10, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Chemung Financial Corp PE Ratio (TTM)

Chemung Financial Corp PE Ratio (TTM)

Chemung Financial Corp pe-ratio-ttm | Chemung Financial Corp Quote

 

Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Vale S.A. Price and Consensus

VALE S.A. Price and Consensus

Vale S.A. price-consensus-chart | Vale S.A. Quote

 

Vale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.57, compared with 5.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Vale S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

VALE S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Vale S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Vale S.A. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


VALE S.A. (VALE) - free report >>

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) - free report >>

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) - free report >>

Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace business-services finance