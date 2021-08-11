In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.5% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79, compared with 17.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI - Free Report) : This provider of various traditional community banking services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.1% over the last 60 days.
Citizens Community Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.60, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG - Free Report) : This provides of a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Chemung Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.10, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Vale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.57, compared with 5.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.