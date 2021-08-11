We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of firearms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.15%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.35%.
Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG - Free Report) : This provider of a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.65%, compared with the industry average of 1.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.73%.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This manufacturer, marketer, and retailer of home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.14%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.76%.
Schlumberger Limited (SLB - Free Report) : This supplier of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.76%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.90%.
