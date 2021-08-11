Back to top

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of firearms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.15%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.35%.

 

Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG - Free Report) : This provider of a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.65%, compared with the industry average of 1.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.73%.

 

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This manufacturer, marketer, and retailer of home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.14%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.76%.

 

Schlumberger Limited (SLB - Free Report) : This supplier of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.76%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.90%.

 

