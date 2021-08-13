Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC - Free Report) : This provider of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home-based care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) : This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.6% over the last 60 days.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This holding company for Hanmi Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This construction company that is engaged in heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


