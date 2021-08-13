We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Encompass Health Corporation (EHC - Free Report) : This provider of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home-based care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) : This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.6% over the last 60 days.
Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This holding company for Hanmi Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This construction company that is engaged in heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.