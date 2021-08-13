Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) : This designer, marketer, and retailer of branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Funko, Inc. (FNKO - Free Report) : This pop culture consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


