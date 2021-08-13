In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Invesco QQQ (QQQ) - free report >>
SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Invesco QQQ (QQQ) - free report >>
SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
What Drove the Earnings Strength This Quarter?
The Q2 earnings season has spotlighted the all-around strength in the earnings picture. The question now is whether the best is behind us or we can expect the momentum to continue going forward?
Estimates for the current period (2021 Q3) have been steadily going up, in-line with the trend that we have been seeing since last Summer. We can expect the earnings backdrop to remain favorable as long as this positive revisions trend remains in place.
That said, the magnitude of positive revisions to Q3 estimates remains below what we had seen in the comparable periods for each of the preceding two quarters.
In addition to the aforementioned positive revisions trend, the two other notable aspects of the Q2 earnings season, which is now moving into its final phase, include an all-time record quarterly earnings tally and very strong momentum on the revenue front.
For more details about the Q2 earnings season and expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>> Taking Stock of the Impressive Earnings Picture