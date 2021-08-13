Back to top

Bull of the Day: Terex (TEX)

This earnings season has been a profitable one so far. Several companies have come in and beat earnings. That is providing a bit of momentum. One such stock that just beat earnings is today’s Bull of the Day. I am talking about Terex (TEX - Free Report) .

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP).

Terex is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in the Manufacturing – Construction and Mining industry which ranks in the Bottom 12% of our Zacks Industry Rank. In addition to the favorable Zacks Rank, the stock currently enjoys a Zacks Value Style Score of B, Growth of A and Momentum of D to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A.

Terex Corporation Price and Consensus

The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is the series of positive earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts .Over the last thirty days, eight analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year while seven have done so for next year. The bullish sentiment has increased the Zacks Consensus Estimate from $2.54 to $3.00 for the current year and from $3.81 to $4.30 for next year.

Those revisions call for some serious growth. Current year sales growth is estimated to come in at 26.95% while next year is slated to come in at 11.15%. That translates to EPS growth of 2,200% for the current year and 43.12% for next year. This most recent quarter’s $1.02 EPS number was 92% better-than-expected. That follows up to last quarter’s great 154% earnings beat.


