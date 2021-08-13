In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 13th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
