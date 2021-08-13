Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

