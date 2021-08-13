Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.82, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of recreation vehicles and marine products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Winnebago has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.42, compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This provider of a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.1% over the last 60 days.

 

First BanCorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.90, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK - Free Report) : This provider of various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28% over the last 60 days.

 

Capital Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.12, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

