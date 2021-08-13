In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote
Macy's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.82, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Macy's, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Macy's, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of recreation vehicles and marine products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote
Winnebago has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.42, compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Winnebago Industries, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote
First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This provider of a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.1% over the last 60 days.
First BanCorp. Price and Consensus
First BanCorp. price-consensus-chart | First BanCorp. Quote
First BanCorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.90, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
First BanCorp. PE Ratio (TTM)
First BanCorp. pe-ratio-ttm | First BanCorp. Quote
Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK - Free Report) : This provider of various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28% over the last 60 days.
Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Capital Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Capital Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.12, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Capital Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Capital Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote
