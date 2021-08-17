We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bull of the Day: Revolve Group (RVLV)
Based in California, Revolve Group (RVLV - Free Report) is a popular online fashion retailer, selling a wide range of men’s and women’s apparel, shoes, accessories, and beauty items; their core customers are Millennial and Gen Z shoppers, and Revolve is known for carrying on-trend brands and styles at all price points. The company went IPO in June 2019.
Revolve Delivers Excellent Growth in Q2
Net sales increased 60% year-over-year to $228 million (and 41% over Q2 2019), while diluted net profit more than doubled compared to the year-ago period to $0.42 per share.
Domestic net sales were up 59% and international net sales increased 63%.
Gross margin increased 517 basis points to 55.6%, benefitting from healthy inventory levels and consumer demand dynamics. Also helping were higher sales at full-price and a decrease in “the depth of markdowns.”
Free cash flow was $32.8 million for the second quarter, helping to further the retailer’s balance sheet. As of June 30, cash and cash equivalents and net of borrowings were $219.6 million.
“Our exceptional second quarter results were driven by record new customer additions and unprecedented numbers of reactivated customers who hadn’t purchased from us in several quarters while social events were on pause,” said co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas.
Will RVLV Break Out?
Year-to-date, shares of Revolve have climbed 92.8% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 19%. However, because of the stock’s run so far this year, it’s reached quite a lofty valuation at 63.4X forward earnings multiple.
This may have been one of the reasons, along with a sales deceleration after the end of Q2, why investors sold RVLV despite its impressive second-quarter report. RVLV sunk over 20% the day after its earnings release.
Despite this hiccup, Revolve still remains a top shopping destination for fashion-minded consumers, and is a stock that could still deliver great returns over the long term.
For the current fiscal year, 10 analysts have revised their bottom-line estimate upwards in the last 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up from $0.83 per share to $1.04 per share. Earnings are expected see double-digit growth for fiscal 2021, with 2022 and 2023 continuing that growth trend.
RVLV is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
If you’re an investor searching for a retail stock to add to your portfolio, make sure to keep RVLV on your shortlist.