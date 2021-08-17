Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:

Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Vale has a PEG ratio of 0.11 compared with 0.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of semiconductor components for various electronic devices carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

 

ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.33, compared with 3.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


