New Strong Buy Stocks for August 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC - Free Report) : This producer and seller of carbon black products across the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO - Free Report) : This designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear and accessories for women, men and children has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This owner, manager and lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million container has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This specialty retailer that offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


