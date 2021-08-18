We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC - Free Report) : This producer and seller of carbon black products across the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO - Free Report) : This designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear and accessories for women, men and children has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This owner, manager and lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million container has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This specialty retailer that offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.