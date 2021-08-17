Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

 

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company price-consensus-chart | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

 

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company peg-ratio-ttm | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

 

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Tecnoglass Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

 

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Tecnoglass Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

 

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

 

Devon Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Devon Energy Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

 

