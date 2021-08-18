We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus
ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote
eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI - Free Report) : This provider of cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.
Exp World Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Exp World Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Exp World Holdings, Inc. Quote
ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
ManpowerGroup Inc. Price and Consensus
ManpowerGroup Inc. price-consensus-chart | ManpowerGroup Inc. Quote
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This provider of a variety of insurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.