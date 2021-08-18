Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI - Free Report) : This provider of cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This provider of a variety of insurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


