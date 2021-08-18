Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Business Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.2% over the last 60 days.

 

First Business has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.23, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 47% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.35, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

