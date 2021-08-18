We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Business Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.2% over the last 60 days.
First Business has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.23, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.9% over the last 60 days.
Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 47% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.35, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
