We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This single-family attached and detached homes developer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 18% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus
Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.87, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Century Communities, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Century Communities, Inc. Quote
Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM - Free Report) : This multimedia company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Salem Media Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Salem Media Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Salem Media Group, Inc. Quote
Salem Media has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.52, compared with 24.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Salem Media Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Salem Media Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Salem Media Group, Inc. Quote
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and Consensus
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price-consensus-chart | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Quote
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.40, compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Quote
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote
Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.60, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.