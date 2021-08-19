Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This single-family attached and detached homes developer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 18% over the last 60 days.

 

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.87, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM - Free Report) : This multimedia company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Salem Media has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.52, compared with 24.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.40, compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.60, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

