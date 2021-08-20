Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) : This exploration and production company with extensive operations across Africa, Middle East, Europe and North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.9% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation Price and Consensus

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF - Free Report) : This designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of golf products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

Daseke, Inc. (DSKE - Free Report) : This provider of fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Daseke, Inc. Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


consumer-staples oil-energy retail transportation