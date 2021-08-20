We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) : This exploration and production company with extensive operations across Africa, Middle East, Europe and North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.9% over the last 60 days.
Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF - Free Report) : This designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of golf products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Daseke, Inc. (DSKE - Free Report) : This provider of fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.