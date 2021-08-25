We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company, and a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus
Kohl's Corporation (KSS - Free Report) : This retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
Kohls Corporation Price and Consensus
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This materials science company that provides solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Dow Inc. Price and Consensus
Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and seller of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.5% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.