New Strong Buy Stocks for August 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company, and a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Kohl's Corporation (KSS - Free Report) : This retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This materials science company that provides solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and seller of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


