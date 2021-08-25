In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.23, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.5% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.61, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This provider of various materials science solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.29, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC - Free Report) : This business banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.8% over the last 60 days.
Hanmi Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.85, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
