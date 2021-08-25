Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK - Free Report) : This acquirer and developer of commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of residential real estate services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery, as well as diesel engines and drivetrains has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This supplier of broadband and power management integrated circuits and standard semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


