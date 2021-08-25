We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK - Free Report) : This acquirer and developer of commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.
Cushman & Wakefield PLC Price and Consensus
Cushman & Wakefield PLC price-consensus-chart | Cushman & Wakefield PLC Quote
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus
Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote
Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of residential real estate services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
Realogy Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery, as well as diesel engines and drivetrains has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Deere & Company Price and Consensus
Deere & Company price-consensus-chart | Deere & Company Quote
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This supplier of broadband and power management integrated circuits and standard semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.
ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus
ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.