Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 24th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24th:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.96, compared with 21.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.4% over the last 60 days.
Realogy Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.57, compared with 28.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF - Free Report) : This consumer financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.2% over the last 60 days.
OneMain Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.22, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.8% over the last 60 days.
PCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.33, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
