Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX - Free Report) : This provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission-oriented vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW - Free Report) : This marketer of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) : This company that explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


industrial-products oil-energy restaurants retail