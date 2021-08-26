We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX - Free Report) : This provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission-oriented vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Manitex International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Manitex International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manitex International, Inc. Quote
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW - Free Report) : This marketer of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Price and Consensus
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Quote
Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) : This company that explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus
Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote
