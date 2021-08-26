Back to top

Bull of the Day: Owens Corning (OC)

Today’s Bull of the Day is a stock that has seen recent earnings estimates from analysts coming in positively. That’s what most people don’t get about Zacks. We don’t create our own ratings. Rather, we take into account what analysts around the globe are doing. By analyzing what the analysts around Wall Street are doing, we gain an advantage. If the overall trend in estimates is increasingly bullish, then we put that stock in the good graces of the Zacks Rank. If it’s not, then it falls onto the other side of the equation. Either way, it’s not about how Zacks feels, it’s about what’s happening on the street.

Today’s Bull of the Day is Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) . Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. 

Owens is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Zacks Value Style Score of A, Growth of B, and Momentum of C to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A. While the Building Products – Miscellaneous industry is in the Bottom 32% of our Zacks Industry Rank, Owens is in the good graces of our Zacks Rank.

The reason for the favorable rank is that over the last 30 days, four analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bullish sentiment has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $8.04 to $8.76 while next year’s number is up from $8.70 to $9.31.


