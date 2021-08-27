In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) - free report >>
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) - free report >>
Olin Corporation (OLN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) - free report >>
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) - free report >>
Olin Corporation (OLN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.5% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.64, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote
Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.66, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.18, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Westlake Chemical Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Westlake Chemical Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corporation Price and Consensus
Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote
Olin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.14, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Olin Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Olin Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.