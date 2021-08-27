Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

 

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.64, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

 

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

 

Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.66, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote

 

Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.18, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Chemical Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Chemical Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote

 

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

 

Olin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.14, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Olin Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) - free report >>

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) - free report >>

Olin Corporation (OLN) - free report >>

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) - free report >>

Published in

home-builder transportation