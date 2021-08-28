Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN - Free Report) : This value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.

Citi Trends, Inc. Price and Consensus

Citi Trends, Inc. Price and Consensus

Citi Trends, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citi Trends, Inc. Quote

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC - Free Report) : This provider of inpatient rehabilitation as well as home-based care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Encompass Health Corporation Price and Consensus

Encompass Health Corporation Price and Consensus

Encompass Health Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encompass Health Corporation Quote

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer, processer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrims Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrims Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrims Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrims Pride Corporation Quote

Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX - Free Report) : This provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission-oriented vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Manitex International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Manitex International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Manitex International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manitex International, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) - free report >>

Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) - free report >>

Pilgrims Pride Corporation (PPC) - free report >>

Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX) - free report >>

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-staples industrial-products medical retail