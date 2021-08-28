We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN - Free Report) : This value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.
Citi Trends, Inc. Price and Consensus
Citi Trends, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citi Trends, Inc. Quote
Encompass Health Corporation (EHC - Free Report) : This provider of inpatient rehabilitation as well as home-based care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Encompass Health Corporation Price and Consensus
Encompass Health Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encompass Health Corporation Quote
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer, processer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrims Pride Corporation Price and Consensus
Pilgrims Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrims Pride Corporation Quote
Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX - Free Report) : This provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission-oriented vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Manitex International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Manitex International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manitex International, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.