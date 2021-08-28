In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
OReilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) - free report >>
Canon, Inc. (CAJ) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
OReilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) - free report >>
Canon, Inc. (CAJ) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Retail Sales Down. Consumer Sentiment Down. What Gives?
Zacks Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, talks with me now about the Retail sector in light of the Delta variant.
1. John, even though Delta is helping to slow the economic recovery, overall retail sales for July fell just over 1%, and consumer sentiment slipped in the early part of this month, retail earnings reports overall came in strong. So, is retail spending what’s underpinning this economy?
2. Will the upcoming holiday shopping season tell the definitive story on retail and the economy?
3. What impact do you see tropical storm Henri having on earnings and the economy going forward?
4. What are the key stock market concerns now and what has already been baked into the cake?
5. So, is the stock market as high as it is due to the fundamentals driving this market?
6. Was it surprising that the emergency G-7 meeting on Tuesday of this week was not a market moving event?
7. Long term interest rates are slipping, the risk rally has extended to oil and the dollar may be positioned to rally. What does all that say about global markets and the global economy?
8. Stocks on your watch list now include O’Reilly Auto (ORLY - Free Report) , CBRE Group (CBRE - Free Report) and Canon (CAJ - Free Report) .
Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on the global markets and economy. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.