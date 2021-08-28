Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Retail Sales Down. Consumer Sentiment Down. What Gives?

Zacks Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, talks with me now about the Retail sector in light of the Delta variant.

1. John, even though Delta is helping to slow the economic recovery, overall retail sales for July fell just over 1%, and consumer sentiment slipped in the early part of this month, retail earnings reports overall came in strong. So, is retail spending what’s underpinning this economy?

2. Will the upcoming holiday shopping season tell the definitive story on retail and the economy?

3. What impact do you see tropical storm Henri having on earnings and the economy going forward?

4. What are the key stock market concerns now and what has already been baked into the cake?

5. So, is the stock market as high as it is due to the fundamentals driving this market?

6. Was it surprising that the emergency G-7 meeting on Tuesday of this week was not a market moving event?

7. Long term interest rates are slipping, the risk rally has extended to oil and the dollar may be positioned to rally. What does all that say about global markets and the global economy?

8. Stocks on your watch list now include O’Reilly Auto (ORLY - Free Report) , CBRE Group (CBRE - Free Report) and Canon (CAJ - Free Report) .

Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on the global markets and economy. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.


