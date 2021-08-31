We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Tupperware Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25, compared with 34.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN - Free Report) : This company that provides online individual finance services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.1% over the last 60 days.
Jiayin Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.01, compared with 84.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26% over the last 60 days.
Ally Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This metals service center company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.7% over the last 60 days.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.25, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
