Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 31st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.2% over the last 60 days.
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Quote
HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
HP Inc. Price and Consensus
HP Inc. price-consensus-chart | HP Inc. Quote
Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and distributor of watches has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.
Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Movado Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Movado Group Inc. Quote
TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of printed circuit boards has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote
Unifi, Inc. (UFI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of recycled and synthetic products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Unifi, Inc. Price and Consensus
Unifi, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Unifi, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.