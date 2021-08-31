Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.2% over the last 60 days.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Quote

HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

HP Inc. Price and Consensus

HP Inc. Price and Consensus

HP Inc. price-consensus-chart | HP Inc. Quote

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and distributor of watches has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Movado Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Movado Group Inc. Quote

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of printed circuit boards has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

Unifi, Inc. (UFI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of recycled and synthetic products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Unifi, Inc. Price and Consensus

Unifi, Inc. Price and Consensus

Unifi, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Unifi, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HP Inc. (HPQ) - free report >>

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) - free report >>

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) - free report >>

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) - free report >>

Unifi, Inc. (UFI) - free report >>

Published in

computers industrial-products oil-energy retail