Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.88, compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 68.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Goodrich Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.39, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This provider of commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.2% over the last 60 days.

 

First Business Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.18, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.

 

HP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 47.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

