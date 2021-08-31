We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 31st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.88, compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 68.2% over the last 60 days.
Goodrich Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.39, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This provider of commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.2% over the last 60 days.
First Business Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.18, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) : This provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.
HP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 47.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
