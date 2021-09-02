We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:
American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.16%, compared with the industry average of 1.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This full-service home furnishings retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, compared with the industry average of 0.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.
City Holding Company (CHCO - Free Report) : This holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.98%, compared with the industry average of 1.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.91%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.56%.
