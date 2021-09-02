Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

 

American National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

American National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

American National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.16%, compared with the industry average of 1.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

 

American National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

 

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This full-service home furnishings retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, compared with the industry average of 0.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.

 

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote

 

City Holding Company (CHCO - Free Report) : This holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

 

City Holding Company Price and Consensus

City Holding Company Price and Consensus

City Holding Company price-consensus-chart | City Holding Company Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.98%, compared with the industry average of 1.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.

 

City Holding Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

City Holding Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

City Holding Company dividend-yield-ttm | City Holding Company Quote

 

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Horizon Bancorp IN Price and Consensus

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.91%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.56%.

 

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Horizon Bancorp IN Dividend Yield (TTM)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Horizon Bancorp IN (HBNC) - free report >>

American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) - free report >>

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) - free report >>

City Holding Company (CHCO) - free report >>

Published in

finance furniture-retailers retail