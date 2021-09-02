Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN - Free Report) : This international shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Grindrod Shipping’s shares gained 49.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) : This consulting company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

 

CRA International’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH - Free Report) : This company that develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Celsius Holdings’ shares gained 18% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Teradata Corporation (TDC - Free Report) : This hybrid cloud analytics software provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Teradata Corp’s shares gained 9.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

