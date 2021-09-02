In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN - Free Report) : This international shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.3% over the last 60 days.
Grindrod Shipping’s shares gained 49.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) : This consulting company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.
CRA International’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH - Free Report) : This company that develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.
Celsius Holdings’ shares gained 18% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Teradata Corporation (TDC - Free Report) : This hybrid cloud analytics software provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Teradata Corp’s shares gained 9.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
