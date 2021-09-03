In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in energy transportation and storage has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.68%, compared with the industry average of 6.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.62%.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kinder Morgan, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote
Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and sells network products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Juniper Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus
Juniper Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.59%.
Juniper Networks, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Juniper Networks, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote
Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.
Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ryder System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ryder System, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.94%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.57%.
Ryder System, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ryder System, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ryder System, Inc. Quote
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.14%, compared with the industry average of 0.64%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.69%.
Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote
