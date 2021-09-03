Back to top

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in energy transportation and storage has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.68%, compared with the industry average of 6.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.62%.

 

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and sells network products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.59%.

 

Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.94%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.57%.

 

Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.14%, compared with the industry average of 0.64%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.69%.

 

oil-energy transportation