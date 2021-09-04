We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Caleres, Inc. (CAL - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 61% over the last 60 days.
ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC - Free Report) : This distributor of technology products and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
Unifi, Inc. (UFI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of recycled and synthetic products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of printed circuit boards has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.