Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:

Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This fully integrated real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.38%, compared with the industry average of 2.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.11%.

 

Lazard Ltd (LAZ - Free Report) : This international financial advisory and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.89%, compared with the industry average of 1.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.

 

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and sells network products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.59%.

 

Watsco, Inc. (WSO - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.70%, compared with the industry average of 0.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.32%.

 

