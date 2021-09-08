In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:
Whitestone REIT (WSR - Free Report) : This fully integrated real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus
Whitestone REIT price-consensus-chart | Whitestone REIT Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.38%, compared with the industry average of 2.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.11%.
Whitestone REIT Dividend Yield (TTM)
Whitestone REIT dividend-yield-ttm | Whitestone REIT Quote
Lazard Ltd (LAZ - Free Report) : This international financial advisory and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.
Lazard Ltd Price and Consensus
Lazard Ltd price-consensus-chart | Lazard Ltd Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.89%, compared with the industry average of 1.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.
Lazard Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)
Lazard Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Lazard Ltd Quote
Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and sells network products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Juniper Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus
Juniper Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.59%.
Juniper Networks, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Juniper Networks, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote
Watsco, Inc. (WSO - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.
Watsco, Inc. Price and Consensus
Watsco, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Watsco, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.70%, compared with the industry average of 0.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.32%.
Watsco, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Watsco, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Watsco, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
