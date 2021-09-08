Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM - Free Report) : This apparel company that designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31% over the last 60 days.

Oxford Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Oxford Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Oxford Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oxford Industries, Inc. Quote

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63% over the last 60 days.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Quote

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM - Free Report) : This provider of facility solutions throughout the United States and various international locations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

ABM Industries Incorporated Price and Consensus

ABM Industries Incorporated Price and Consensus

ABM Industries Incorporated price-consensus-chart | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. The Quote

Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery as well as diesel engines, and drivetrains used in heavy equipment, and lawn care equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Deere & Company Price and Consensus

Deere & Company Price and Consensus

Deere & Company price-consensus-chart | Deere & Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) - free report >>

Deere & Company (DE) - free report >>

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) - free report >>

Buckle, Inc. The (BKE) - free report >>

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-discretionary industrial-products retail