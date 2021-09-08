We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:
Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) : This company that engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.52%, compared with the industry average of 3.27%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.47%.
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This provider of commercial and retail banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.90%, compared with the industry average of 2.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management holding entity has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.56%, compared with the industry average of 1.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.99%.
First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 1.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.
