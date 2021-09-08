Back to top

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) : This company that engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.52%, compared with the industry average of 3.27%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.47%.

 

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This provider of commercial and retail banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.90%, compared with the industry average of 2.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

 

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management holding entity has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.56%, compared with the industry average of 1.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.99%.

 

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 1.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.

 

